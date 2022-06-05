A woman suing a driver for running a red light lied 'emphatically and often' about some things. How much does that matter?
A British Columbia woman who's had a hard time keeping a job and is still being treated years after a crash lied "emphatically and often" about something during a trial – but how much does that matter?
It's a question a Supreme Court judge was tasked with answering while determining whether the woman was entitled to any damages when she took a driver to court.
The plaintiff and defendant were involved in a crash in 2016.
The defendant and a business also named in the case do not contest that she drove into the Vancouver intersection of Cambie Street and 8th Avenue despite a red light, which is where the plaintiff was struck.
The plaintiff said she never saw the other vehicle, and that it felt like an explosion when the crash happened. Her vehicle was so damaged that it was written off, and she was taken to hospital for treatment, but released a few hours later.
She had some physical and mental health issues over the next few years, and tried several types of treatment including trigger avoidance, pain medication and physiotherapy.
She did go back to work, the court heard, but she was fired from one job, failed to get the next job, took on another for about a year, bounced from that to something else, and by 2019 said her pain was getting worse. She was laid off from another job just a few months after being hired, this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic. At this time, she said, her symptoms got worse because of disruption of her treatments.
But she got a new job, which she held for only a month before being dismissed. She got another job this spring, which she's scheduled to be in at least until this month.
At her trial, she told the court that in the years since the collision she's struggled with psychological issues. Her mother told the court she hasn't seen her daughter smile or laugh for years.
The plaintiff said she's still struggling with chronic back and neck pain, even after having breast reduction surgery last year, which she said was a cause of some of her back pain, but a different type.
She's still being treated for hip and lower back pain, has issues sleeping and struggles with social and household activities, she said. Her headaches are somewhat under control thanks to a combination of Botox and medication, and she's also taking a range of pills for sleep and pain.
Doctors suspect she had a concussion, although this was diagnosed years later, as well was whiplash, in addition to the problems she's had with pain and mental health. They told the court she'll continue to need several types of treatment.
Despite all of that, the plaintiff's credibility was a major factor in the case.
According to the judge, she had no hesitation about lying "emphatically and often" about her credentials.
The judge said the plaintiff "misrepresented" that she had a college diploma several times, and also lied in an application for government benefits.
The judge said too that she lied to medical professionals involved in her care, which she explained as just wanting to "put her best foot forward" and illustrate how competent she was.
"However, she was not putting her best foot forward – she was putting someone else's foot forward."
But she did apologize in court and admit she shouldn't have lied.
The judge cited several cases in which plaintiffs have lied, but the defendant actually never contested that causation was established, so the case really just became a matter of how much money the injured plaintiff was entitled to.
A lot of consideration went in to settling on a number, with the judge declining to award some claims, such as meal assistance.
Ultimately, the judge settled on a total of $587,576.95, which includes $50,000 for loss of housekeeping capacity. The bulk of the total is made up of non-pecunciary damages and future cost of care, as well as future loss of income capacity.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen makes surprise appearance on final day of Platinum Jubilee
In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth 'humbled' by Platinum Jubilee response
Queen Elizabeth said on Sunday she had been 'humbled and deeply touched' by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.
Christopher Pratt, prominent Canadian painter and printmaker, dies at 86
Christopher Pratt, an esteemed Canadian painter and designer of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial flag, has died at 86.
Ottawa woman dies while hiking at Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Trudeau in London Sunday ahead of 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
Canada celebrates final days of Queen's Platinum Jubilee festivities
Canada has joined much of the world in celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee marking her historic 70 years on the British throne.
Jurors in Hoggard trial ask questions related to consent
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard asked more questions related to consent Sunday as deliberations continued for a sixth day.
Vancouver Island
-
New Walmart to open at Hillside Shopping Centre
A new Walmart Supercentre is slated to open at Hillside Shopping Centre in Victoria this month.
-
New Pat Bay Highway overpass to open in 2025: province
The B.C. government says final designs for a new overpass along the Patricia Bay Highway on Vancouver Island are nearly complete, with the overpass expected to open in 2025.
-
B.C. pledges $359M in new funding to fight wildfires
On Friday, the province announced $359 million in new funding for fighting and preventing wildfires in budget 2022.
Calgary
-
Calgary's annual stairclimb event has a different look for in-person return
While there weren't any stairs involved in this year's annual stairclimb event, featuring Calgary's first responders, there were plenty of donations to a worthy cause anyway.
-
Lilac Festival is back in Calgary featuring vendors and live music
Thousands of people have descended onto downtown Calgary to take in the Lilac Festival, that is back after a couple year hiatus.
-
Jarome Iginla's daughter Jade arrives on international hockey stage
Jade Iginla, daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, is among the 23 women representing Canada at the world under-18 championship starting Monday in Madison and Middleton, Wis.
Edmonton
-
Nearly 300 Afghan refugees arrive to their new home in Edmonton
Another 298 Afghan refugees arrived in Edmonton Saturday morning, marking the first group to directly land at the Edmonton International Airport.
-
Soccer referee has final game on same field he first refed on in 1987
Dave Gantar, an internationally renowned soccer referee, was able to close out his career on the same field he began it on in 1987.
-
Raising awareness and money for mental health supports
The second annual Ride Don’t Hide event kicked off Saturday to promote and raise money for mental health awareness and support.
Toronto
-
Jurors in Hoggard trial ask questions related to consent
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard asked more questions related to consent Sunday as deliberations continued for a sixth day.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to 419, lowest level since December
Health officials say hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in Ontario dropped to 419 on Sunday -- the lowest level recorded in five months.
-
$6-million Lotto 6/49 ticket sold somewhere in Toronto
Check your pockets: A winning Lotto 6/49 ticket worth $6 million was sold somewhere in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
-
175,000 tons of electronics have been recycled in Quebec in 10 years
More than 175,000 tons: that's the amount of waste Quebec Electronic Products Recycling Association (EPRA-Quebec) spokesperson Martin Carli said the organization recycled in a decade on the occasion of the organization's 10th anniversary and World Environment Day.
-
Quebec Premier confirms another sovereigntist candidate for fall election
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has named another sovereigntist who will carry his party’s banner in the fall election.
Winnipeg
-
Pride rally kicks off in downtown Winnipeg, road closures in effect
The 2022 Pride Rally is underway in the city's downtown, as Winnipeggers prepare to march in the first in-person pride parade since the pandemic started.
-
Man found 'severely injured' in yard: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police said a man is in hospital in critical condition after he was found 'severely injured' in the city's St. John's neighbourhood.
-
Turning to the great outdoors for food; foraging community sees resurgence in Manitoba
There's a foraging boom in Manitoba as more and more residents are turning to the great outdoors to find their food.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
Special air quality statement issued as forest fire near La Ronge moves west
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for some areas near La Ronge.
Regina
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
New gun legislation 'doesn't target law-abiding gun owners,' safety minister says
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino isn't ruling out the possibility of a national ban on handguns in Canada, saying the federal government is leaving 'all options on the table.'
-
Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms
Russia took aim Sunday at Western military supplies for Ukraine, launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad, as Vladimir Putin warned that any Western deliveries of long-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit 'objects that we haven't yet struck.'
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry: RCMP facing scrutiny for delayed release of public warnings
The inquiry investigating the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting will examine this week one of the most contentious aspects of the RCMP's handling of the tragedy: public communications.
-
N.S. RCMP investigating after man dies while swimming at Three Mile Lake
Halifax District RCMP is investigating after a 31-year-old man died while swimming at Three Mile Lake in Windsor Junction, N.S.
-
Candlelight vigil in Halifax marks 100 days since teenager's disappearance
A candlelight vigil was held in Halifax Saturday night to mark 100 days since a teenage boy disappeared.
London
-
Trudeau in London Sunday ahead of 'Our London Family' community events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family ahead of the first anniversary of the attack.
-
Early Saturday morning stabbing on Oxford Street
A man was stabbed on Oxford Street in the early morning hours of Saturday, according to police.
-
'Officer informed us there was a gun': Man in custody after hour-long standoff in London Saturday
A man was taken into custody early Saturday afternoon after displaying a replica firearm while being transported in an ambulance in east London.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash north of Webbwood on Saturday evening kills passenger
A 24-year-old resident of Espanola was killed Saturday evening following a motor vehicle collision.
-
Hard rain is going to fall across northeastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for several northeastern Ontario communities as heavy rains are expected beginning Monday.
-
Queen makes surprise appearance on final day of Platinum Jubilee
In a crowning moment for her Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace Sunday, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch's 70 years on the throne.
Kitchener
-
Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
-
Ontario election, handgun spike, cat returns home: Top stories of the week
The results of the Ontario election, a spike in handgun purchases, and declining home sale prices in the area round out the top stories of the week.
-
Gunshot reports prompts police response in Kitchener
A report of gunshots has prompted an early morning police response near Kitchener's Chicopee neighbourhood.