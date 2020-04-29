VANCOUVER -- A week after warning a property tax could be possible without federal and provincial aid, Vancouver's mayor will update residents on the city's response to COVID-19.

Kennedy Stewart will speak at a weekly news conference Wednesday.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the conference LIVE @ 12:15 p.m.

It is not yet known how much of an update the mayor will give, but at previous events, he's discussed updates on his four priorities.

City finances

One of Stewart's key priorities during the pandemic has been the city's financial health, including how it will recover from associated costs. The mayor said last week homeowners should prepare for measures such as "large" property tax hikes for years, and for "deep" service cuts.

Public health orders

Another topic he's monitoring is how the city is complying with health orders.

Vancouver initially scaled back its parking enforcement to free up space for frontline workers, but in the weeks since, has enforcing parking in some neighbourhoods due to crowding at beaches and parks.

And on Tuesday, city council voted to reinstate pay parking in even more areas, citing loss of revenue and misuse of the system.

Support for vulnerable communities

Last week, Stewart said he'd hoped for more from the province to support those living in vulnerable communities including the city's Downtown Eastside.

Over the weekend, it was announced that residents of a tent city sent up in Oppenheimer Park and other areas would be moved into vacant hotel rooms.

Others will live in spaces set up in community centres.

Another measure by the city meant to keep homeless residents safe was the installation of public toilets and handwashing stations.

Since that time, the body of a baby was found inside one of the portable toilets, and a person died of an overdose inside another.

The City of Vancouver said earlier this week some of the toilets have since been removed from the area.

Some were taken out due to broken doors, but others were for safety reasons including "overdose prevention monitoring."

Economic recovery

Another priority outlined by Stewart is how Vancouver will recover economically after the pandemic, but so far, he hasn't elaborated on his plans.

He said in the coming weeks he'd provide more details on a plan to gather a group of leaders, and that he'd been asked to join a federal team, but so far, none of the steps the city might take have been made public.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.