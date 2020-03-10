Dreams Take Flight presents

A Villainous Affair Gala

Saturday, April 4, 2020

River Rock Casino Resort

galafordreams.com

Without a villain, there is no story... Join CTV Morning Live's Jason Pires as he emcee's a magical evening in support of a great cause. Dreams Take Flight presents A Villainous Affair gala on Saturday, April 4th, 2020 at the River Rock Casino Resort. Join us for another spectacular night of dinner, dancing and fundraising.

The annual Gala for Dreams is one of the charity's biggest fundraisers of the year, bringing together sponsors, supporters and the community for a dazzling night of dinner and dancing to raise the funds to get the annualy flight to Disneyland off the ground.

Enjoy a gourmet dinner prepared by the award winning chefs of the River Rock Casino Resort, dance the night away to the sounds of SideOne, plus enjoy live and silent auctions. For more information about the event, including the dinner menu and to purchase tickets, visit galafordreams.com.

About the charity

Dreams Take Flight Vancouver is one of eight chapters of a national charity made up of Air Canada employees, retirees and friends who volunteer their time to enrich the lives of some very special children.

Over the the past 28 years they have enabled over ,900 of BC's children with physical, social and medical challenges the opportunity to experience an incredible one day adventure!

The money raised covers everything from jet fuel to park entrance fees to new clothes and shoes for the kids and everything in between. This year fundraising will support the 28th annual flight.