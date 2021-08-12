VANCOUVER -- Surrey is a vibrant city that is culturally diverse, a leader in technology and home to beautiful parks and greenspaces.

It is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada and the second most populated in Metro Vancouver.

Plaza Two at King George Hub aims to redefine what it means to live in Surrey.

This exciting PCI Development is part of a true community.

King George Hub will offer world class shopping, transit options, workspaces, services and every day conveniences at its doorstep.

Being in the heart of Surrey City Centre means this it is a transit-oriented community.

The addition of the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension will make it one of the most connected communities in the Lower Mainland.

For days spent close to home, Plaza Two at King George Hub is steps away from beautiful parks, bike trails and walkways.

Residents of Plaza Two at King George Hub will enjoy over 42,000 square feet of amenity space.

These shared spaces are divided into hubs for family, work and fitness.

The units themselves boast stunning balconies that allow barbecues.

The interiors feature large panoramic windows and thoughtful design touches.

Plaza One completely sold out so time is running out to take part in Plaza Two and be a part of this exciting Surrey community.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to learn more from Rennie Real Estate Advisor, Conor Proc.