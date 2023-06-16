'A very delicate situation': B.C. premier expresses frustration over Surrey police decision

B.C. Premier David Eby made it clear Friday: he is concerned by Surrey city council’s decision to keep the RCMP over the Surrey Police Service.

He confirmed neither he nor anyone at the Ministry of Public Safety has received a copy of the internal report that led council to make its decision, and he struggles to understand why.

“I will certainly express some frustration that we are at this point, and we still do not have the information from the City of Surrey about how they are going to ensure that police service is provided to the people of Surrey during this transition,” said Eby.

The premier insisted his government will work with the city, but council must be willing to be transparent with them.

“The risk and the threat of the collapse of the Surrey Police Service resulting in a policing crisis in the City of Surrey is a real one. This is a very delicate situation,” the premier added.

In other words, Eby said he’s received no guarantee that during the transition away from the SPS, the people of Surrey would get policing help if they needed it.

The Ministry of Public Safety is trying to get a copy of the staff report, to ensure “that Surrey is taking this seriously, that they understand the precarious nature of the policing situation in that major city in British Columbia,” Eby said.

The B.C. government plans to review the city’s plan to ensure it is sound and comprehensive, and maintains the safety of the people of Surrey.