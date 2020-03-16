VANCOUVER -- A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a teacher was attacked at a Surrey, B.C., high school last week.

According to court services online, Diallo Adjo Ighorewo has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with the incident at LA Matheson Secondary School.

The attack was reported at around 8:25 a.m. Friday, and the suspect was arrested in Vancouver later that day around 4 p.m.

Surrey RCMP identified the victim as a member of the school staff.

CTV News has learned the victim is a teacher at the high school.

On Friday, Mounties said the suspect is not a former LA Matheson student.