A Surrey teen accused of stabbing a teacher has been charged
Police are responding after a school staff member was assaulted and seriously injured at LA Matheson Secondary School in Surrey on Friday, March 13, 2020. (CTV)
VANCOUVER -- A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a teacher was attacked at a Surrey, B.C., high school last week.
According to court services online, Diallo Adjo Ighorewo has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with the incident at LA Matheson Secondary School.
The attack was reported at around 8:25 a.m. Friday, and the suspect was arrested in Vancouver later that day around 4 p.m.
Surrey RCMP identified the victim as a member of the school staff.
CTV News has learned the victim is a teacher at the high school.
On Friday, Mounties said the suspect is not a former LA Matheson student.