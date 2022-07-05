'A sharp pain we're still processing': Chief's update on officers injured in Saanich, B.C., bank shootout

Gunman fired 70 plus rounds at July 4 parade, 7 dead: police

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun that killed at least seven people, then evaded initial capture by dressing as a woman and blending into the fleeing crowd, police said Tuesday.

Assembly National Chief Archibald takes stage at meeting despite suspension

Dressed in Indigenous regalia, National Chief RoseAnne Archibald strode into the annual Assembly of First Nations gathering in Vancouver ahead of a group of chanting supporters on Tuesday. Just the day before, Archibald said she had been 'erased' from the agenda after her suspension in June. Instead, she led opening ceremonies and welcomed attendees in her opening address.

