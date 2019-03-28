People who knew a young man from a Surrey family at the centre of a homicide investigation say he was kind and friendly, but struggled with mental health issues.

Davy Hao is linked to a house on 35 Avenue, where police and forensics officers have been at work following a fatal single-vehicle collision on Tuesday morning. The bodies of a mother and her two sons were found inside the car, which crashed under the Highway 99 overpass about one kilometre away from the house.

Property records show the home is owned by Anna Queena Chao. Publicly available financial documents connect Chao with Hao, whose picture was identified by neighbour as someone living at the home.

One of Hao’s high school friends, Hayley Griffiths, remembers him as outgoing.

"He was friends with everybody. He was always complimenting people, especially people who didn't have many friends, he would reach out to them," she said.

Another friend described Hao in a similar fashion in a message to CTV News: "He was kind, caring and one of the most generous people I have ever met."

Griffiths also recalls some changes in Hao’s behavior closer to graduation.

"He would lash out really easily, which wasn't like him," she said.

In recent social media posts, Hao wrote repeatedly about people impersonating him and hacking his electronics. He wrote, "I annoyed a super powerful person and now I'm being framed unfairly," and "I hope this never happens to anyone else, it feels like a nightmare."

Griffiths said she noticed the posts.

"It was pretty concerning, just because of what we saw at the end of high school I thought maybe his mental health was declining, and I know we had friends in our group reach out and try and help him," she said.

Neighbour Rob Taggart remembered seeing police and a nurse at the home on the weekend.

Then on Tuesday morning, Hao wrote a Facebook message, calling it his last. In it, he referred again to being impersonated and other fears.

"Please don't believe what they demonized me into," Hao wrote. "I hope you all have wonderful lives, I'll miss you all."

A comment underneath says police were called.

Another neighbour who did not want to be identified saw officers banging on the door, followed by a car leaving the garage. The crash occurred a few minutes later.

There’s still no idea exactly what took place in the home on Tuesday. Police are not commenting any further on the investigation, but have said the public is not at risk.

Griffiths said it’s shocking and sad: "Davy was a really nice guy, and that’s who he was.

"He just needed help."

Homicide and forensic investigators have been at a South Surrey home for two days, as the investigation into the deaths continues.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Wednesday that the home is linked to the homicide investigation, but they have not provided specific details on the connection.

Two bouquets of flowers are now on the front lawn, just in front of the police tape that surrounds the home for a third day. A mobile command unit is set up across the street.

IHIT and the BC Coroners Service are not releasing the names of the three deceased.

