'A rare predatory attack': Bear that injured women in northern B.C. was hunting them, officials say
Two women left with life-altering injuries in northeastern B.C. this week were victims of "a rare predatory attack" by a black bear, according to conservation officers.
In an update posted on social media Thursday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it had concluded the bear's attack on Analyn Shurtliff, her teenage son, and her friend Leosette Canoy "was predatory in nature."
"Predatory attacks by black bears are extremely rare," the BCCOS said in a Facebook post.
Nevertheless, evidence gathered at the scene and interviews with victims and witnesses suggested that the bear was hunting the victims for food, according to the service.
"The adult male black bear that was killed on site was acting alone," the BCCOS said. "Physical evidence found during the necropsy of the bear confirmed it was the offending animal."
The attack happened on the Bear Mountain Cross Country Ski Club trails around 7 p.m. Monday, according to Dawson Creek RCMP.
"Several attempts were made to scare the bear off, however it remained and would not leave the vicinity of the victims," Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.
"RCMP officers believed the bear to be guarding the victims, so discharged a rifle, striking the bear and killing it."
Online fundraisers have been set up to assist the victims of the attack, with the one for Shurtliff indicating that she had been airlifted to Vancouver in serious, but stable condition. She had a 50 per cent chance of losing her left arm and was at high risk for infection, according to the fundraiser.
Canoy was taken to Edmonton Royal Alexandra Hospital, where her fundraiser says she may have to stay for "weeks or months."
The BCCOS said it "sends its support to the families and best wishes on their recovery."
The service also reminded the public of bear-related safety tips.
"The COS encourages anyone recreating in bear country to take precautions and equip themselves in case they encounter wildlife," the BCCOS said. "This includes being aware of your surroundings, such as noticing potential signs of bears in the area; carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it, as well as taking along noise devices – especially in the backcountry and if there is limited visibility on a trail."
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk and Ben Nesbit
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip: police
An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested Thursday, police said.
Hurricane Ian death toll hits 101 as evacuees return to mud, rubble
The number of recorded storm-related deaths has risen to at least 101 in the eight days since Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida.
Sticks meant to help hunters climb trees recalled over risk of fall
Hunters who use a brand of climbing sticks intended to help them scale trees should stop immediately, Health Canada reports in a consumer product recall alert.
Poilievre condemned for use of YouTube tag targeting 'misogynistic' groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of 'using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements,' following a report that Poilievre's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
Judy Tenuta, brash 'Goddess of Love' comedian, dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, a brash standup who cheekily styled herself as the "Goddess of Love" and toured with George Carlin as she built her career in the 1980s golden age of comedy, died Thursday. She was 72.
'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' trailer is here — but Chris Pratt's Italian accent is not, fans say
The first teaser trailer for the long-awaited 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' is here — but a lack of Italian flair in Mario’s voice is leaving some fans feeling like they just got hit with a Koopa shell.
opinion | Don Martin: Question Period sleeper turning into slugfest between Poilievre and Trudeau
There's been a 20-year series of middleweight clashes in the parliamentary fight club - Chretien vs. Day, Martin vs. Harper, Harper vs. Mulcair, Trudeau vs. O'Toole - but nothing comes close to the slugfest now raging between Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In move toward decriminalization, Biden pardons thousands for 'simple possession' of marijuana
U.S. President Joe Biden is pardoning thousands of Americans convicted of 'simple possession' of marijuana under federal law, as his administration takes a dramatic step toward decriminalizing the drug and addressing charging practices that disproportionately impact people of colour.
Vancouver Island
-
Large exotic cat on the loose near Victoria is third African serval to escape on Vancouver Island this week
Another serval has escaped from its owner on Vancouver Island, this time in a community north of Victoria. "She learned how to open the back door," says owner Sylvia Lammers. "We thought it was our error that we left the door open, not realizing that she had figured it out."
-
Vancouver Island paper mill to close indefinitely, at least 150 jobs affected
B.C.-based company Paper Excellence says it is indefinitely ceasing its paper operations at one of its Vancouver Island facilities in two months. In an announcement Thursday, the company said its Catalyst Crofton facility, south of Nanaimo, B.C., will stop producing paper in early December, a move that's expected to affect at least 150 workers.
-
Man taken to hospital after 'unprovoked hammer attack' in Victoria: VicPD
Victoria police say a man is in hospital and another has been arrested following an "unprovoked hammer attack" on Thursday morning. Police say they received a report of a random assault with a hammer around 9:30 a.m. in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.
Calgary
-
LIVE at 7:30
LIVE at 7:30 | Results for United Conservative Party leadership vote have been delayed
Despite vowing to declare a new leader by 7 p.m. Thursday, the UCP now says results will be delayed.
-
Alberta United Conservatives head to polls on final voting day to replace Kenney
Albertans will learn today who the new premier of the province will be.
-
'Consumer-driven demand' drives shortage of children's pain, fever meds
Calgary parents are scrambling to find pain and fever meds for their children, but drugstore shelves have been in scant supply for a little over a month.
Edmonton
-
From candidate to premier-designate: What happens after the UCP picks a new leader today?
Alberta's United Conservative Party is announcing a new leader Thursday night to replace Jason Kenney. The winner will become premier-designate until they are sworn in as premier by the lieutenant-governor at Government House in Edmonton.
-
What is preferential voting and how will it shape the UCP leadership contest?
One political scientist says the United Conservative Party's leadership vote result on Thursday night will come down to how many voting rounds need to occur under the preferential voting system.
-
Edmonton sees more people return to downtown core than any other North American city, new data shows
New data shows Edmonton is the most successful city in North America in attracting visitors back to its downtown core.
Toronto
-
Ontario licence plate sticker refund program leaves some car owners with eye-popping rebates
A single person received more than $38,000 from Ontario’s licence plate sticker refund program, while some $32 million ended up with people who appeared to own more than five cars, according to data obtained by CTV News Investigates.
-
Ontario woman looking for carbon tax rebate ends up stuck in expensive home warranty
When a woman from Beaverton, Ont., got a call from someone who said she was eligible for a carbon tax rebate from the government, she says she initially believed them, but instead ended up stuck in an expensive home warranty program.
-
Woman sexually assaulted by Jacob Hoggard says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition'
An Ontario woman who was sexually assaulted by Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard in a Toronto hotel room nearly six years ago says her life was 'shattered beyond recognition' as a result of the incident.
Montreal
-
'Keep the car': Woman hopes thieves return mother's ashes from back seat of stolen vehicle
A woman is calling on Montrealers to keep their eyes peeled for her stolen vehicle. She says she does not care about the car; it’s her mother’s ashes, which were sitting in the back seat, that she wants back.
-
McGill investigating tweet by instructor who allegedly promoted violence against Iranian protesters
McGill University says it is investigating one of its instructors who allegedly called for the death of people participating in anti-government protests in the streets of Iran in recent weeks.
-
Trial begins for trucker accused in deadly crash that killed 4 on Laval highway
The trial started Thursday for a truck driver involved in a crash that killed four people on highway 440 three years ago.
Winnipeg
-
Is Winnipeg safe? How residents feel, according to a CTV News poll
The sense of safety is slipping for many Winnipeggers, with a majority of residents saying they feel their neighbourhood safety has decreased in recent years.
-
City of Winnipeg workers could be on strike next week
The union that represents thousands of City of Winnipeg workers have set a strike deadline for next week.
-
$1B class action suit related to child welfare system filed against Manitoba government, Attorney General of Canada
A $1 billion class action lawsuit has been filed in the Court of King’s Bench against the Government of Manitoba and the Attorney General of Canada related to the child welfare system in Manitoba.
Saskatoon
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 51-year-old on array of weapons charges
A 51-year-old Saskatoon man was charged with a host of firearms charges after a raid by the Saskatoon police guns and gangs unit on Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon gynecology clinic hit with ransomware attack: report
A ransomware attack on a Saskatoon obstetrics and gynecology clinic left the personal health information of up to 20,000 patients in the hands of malicious hackers, according to the province's privacy watchdog.
Regina
-
Myles Sanderson responsible for all 11 Sask. stabbing deaths: RCMP
Myles Sanderson was responsible for all 11 deaths during the mass stabbing in Saskatchewan last month, according to RCMP.
-
'A sense of power': New communication panels offering nonverbal children a chance to interact at city parks
Communication panels have been installed in three Regina parks, offering those who are nonverbal or who are experiencing disabilities an opportunity to interact with others.
-
Report details events leading up to Estevan police constable's death, chief's resignation
An inquiry into workplace concerns at the Estevan Police Service (EPS) following the death of a constable and subsequent resignation of the police chief has concluded.
Atlantic
-
The cost of nearly two weeks without power adding up for many Nova Scotians
Nearly two weeks after Fiona wreaked havoc across Atlantic Canada, more than 3,000 Nova Scotia Power customers are still waiting to be restored.
-
Hockey N.S. halts funding to Hockey Canada amid controversy
Hockey Nova Scotia has decided to stop sending funds to Hockey Canada in light of sexual assault allegations and the use of registration fees to pay the victims.
-
'This has shone a light on a very big gap': Maritimers in hockey react to Hockey Canada scandal
Provincial hockey organizations in the Maritimes are considering their stance, as Hockey Canada continues to come under fire.
London
-
Wide swath of land for BRT road widening infuriates property owners on Dundas
Widening the road for rapid transit will require some Dundas Street property owners to part with 15 feet (or more) of their land— beyond the existing sidewalk.
-
London Health Sciences Centre warns of 18-plus hour wait times at adult emergency departments
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is warning patients they could be waiting in the emergency room for upwards of 18 hours to receive care for non-urgent and non-emergency concerns.
-
Trial adjourned in former golf pro’s historical sexual offences case
A historical sexual offence trial involving a former Seaforth, Ont. golf pro, has been adjourned.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay issued over $200 million in building permits this year so far; breaking own record
The City of North Bay has issued more than $200 million in building permits so far this year, surpassing last year’s all-time record of more than $150 million.
-
Neanderthal DNA might be linked to smoking, drinking, sleeping patterns in modern humans: study
New research about human evolution might lead to deeper understandings towards genetic risk factors for human behaviour disorders, illnesses and brain disabilities.
-
Community-based organizations in Sudbury receive provincial funding to prevent cybercrime
The Ontario government is investing $1.6 million into 18 community-based organizations as a way to stop fraud, human trafficking and hate crime from happening. Two organizations in Greater Sudbury are on the list to receive funding.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge family mourning after fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan
A 22-year-old pilot from Cambridge is being mourned after a fatal plane crash in Saskatchewan.
-
Two dead after collision in North Dumfries
Two people were killed Thursday in a fatal collision in North Dumfries Township, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
-
Region sees low uptick in COVID-19 bivalent booster shots
The COVID-19 bivalent booster has been available to the general public over the age of 18 for almost two weeks, but some clinics are reporting a slower-than-expected response.