'A rare predatory attack': Bear that injured women in northern B.C. was hunting them, officials say

Two women left with life-altering injuries in northeastern B.C. this week were victims of "a rare predatory attack" by a black bear, according to conservation officers.

In an update posted on social media Thursday, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said it had concluded the bear's attack on Analyn Shurtliff, her teenage son, and her friend Leosette Canoy "was predatory in nature."

"Predatory attacks by black bears are extremely rare," the BCCOS said in a Facebook post.

Nevertheless, evidence gathered at the scene and interviews with victims and witnesses suggested that the bear was hunting the victims for food, according to the service.

"The adult male black bear that was killed on site was acting alone," the BCCOS said. "Physical evidence found during the necropsy of the bear confirmed it was the offending animal."

The attack happened on the Bear Mountain Cross Country Ski Club trails around 7 p.m. Monday, according to Dawson Creek RCMP.

"Several attempts were made to scare the bear off, however it remained and would not leave the vicinity of the victims," Mounties said in a news release Tuesday.

"RCMP officers believed the bear to be guarding the victims, so discharged a rifle, striking the bear and killing it."

Online fundraisers have been set up to assist the victims of the attack, with the one for Shurtliff indicating that she had been airlifted to Vancouver in serious, but stable condition. She had a 50 per cent chance of losing her left arm and was at high risk for infection, according to the fundraiser.

Canoy was taken to Edmonton Royal Alexandra Hospital, where her fundraiser says she may have to stay for "weeks or months."

The BCCOS said it "sends its support to the families and best wishes on their recovery."

The service also reminded the public of bear-related safety tips.

"The COS encourages anyone recreating in bear country to take precautions and equip themselves in case they encounter wildlife," the BCCOS said. "This includes being aware of your surroundings, such as noticing potential signs of bears in the area; carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it, as well as taking along noise devices – especially in the backcountry and if there is limited visibility on a trail."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Alyse Kotyk and Ben Nesbit