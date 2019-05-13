Lorna Brown’s best friend, Niki, died last year. Now, Brown has lost her most precious memory of her.

Brown says robbers broke into her Chilliwack home at about 3:30 a.m. on May 6 and stole a necklace containing Niki’s ashes.

“That was the one thing that I really held close to my heart,” Brown said. “A piece of me died right then and there at that moment.”

Brown and her boyfriend had been away, but her 20-year-old son was home at the time of the robbery.

“Just knowing someone had been in my home and could have hurt my child,” she said.

“I was terrified. I had an anxiety attack, honestly.”

Brown said her son was able to scare the robbers off but not before they stole a laptop, headphones, car keys and many other smaller items.

“You feel extremely violated knowing someone had been in your home and gone through all your items,” she added.

She hopes someone will find it in their heart to return the necklace, no questions asked.

“This is just not a necklace. You can’t pawn it off and get money. This holds the remains of someone that I loved so so much,” Brown said.

Chilliwack RCMP have confirmed they are aware of the theft, but said "the report was received a number of hours after the incident took place, which limited our investigative ability."

Police are urging residents to lock their doors and to dial 911 immediately if they suspect that someone has entered or is trying to enter their home.