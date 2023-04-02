A new program in Surrey is trying to prevent catalytic converter thefts. Here's how.

Mounties in Surrey have launched a new program to try and decrease catalytic converter thefts, which they say accounted for 45 per cent of all thefts from automobiles in the city last year.

Dubbed 'You Etch It, We catch It,' owners will be able to get their vehicle identification number etched into their catalytic converter at no cost when they take their vehicle in to participating businesses to get other services. Once that's done, owners will be offered a decal to place in the car's window identifying it as a participant in the program.

This, according to police, will make it easier to connect a stolen item to a car and its owner and will hopefully work to deter would-be thieves.

"This new initiative will provide an extra layer of reassurance for vehicle owners, and an additional tool for police, as we target prolific catalytic converter thieves and make it more difficult for them to operate," said Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release.

According to statistics provided by the police, there were 2143 of these thefts last year, an average of six per day. A spokesperson for ICBC also said the insurer has seen a sharp increase in these thefts in recent years.

"Theft of a catalytic converter can take less than a minute," the statement announcing the new initiative noted.

"The devices are attractive to thieves due to their valuable precious metal content, and SUV’s and trucks are often targeted due to being higher off the ground, which provides easier access for criminals."

Businesses that would like to participate in the program are encouraged to contact the Surrey RCMP by emailing Surrey_business_engagement@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.