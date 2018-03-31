

CTV Vancouver





Our phones vie for our attention multiple times a day, and for some it's nearly impossible to ignore the pull of the powerful pocket-sized devices.

Recently, Surrey software developer Derek Barber said there came a point when his daily use of the technology began to set off alarm bells.

"I'm a software developer, so I use my computer for work and I'm using some of these platforms as well as social media platforms for work," he told CTV News. "But I was noticing they were just kind of creeping in to my personal life."

Barber isn't alone in feeling the tools that help us instantly connect are taking over more and more of our lives. Even former Silicon Valley insiders have raised alarms saying the technology they helped create is designed to become an addiction.

"I was noticing that I should be spending time with my children, but yet I'm kind of drawn to my phone," Barber said.

Barber had already been trying to cut back and not bring his phone to the dinner table or into the bedroom. But then, he went even further.

"I deleted my Facebook account, I deleted my Instagram account," he said. "Maybe a little extreme, but I thought let's try this and see how it goes."

Peter Reiner, professor of psychiatry and neuroethics at the University of British Columbia, says there is a distinction between regular and problematic use.

"That can really be defined loosely as when you're using technology more than you want to and you feel it's interfering with your life," he said.

Some former employees of tech giants Google and Facebook are speaking out, and have formed the Center for Humane Technology, that warns our phones are not neutral products but rather part of a system designed to addict us.

Reiner has some tips for anyone looking to reduce the amount of time they're engaged with their phone. He said turning off notifications, switching your display from colour to black and white and charging the device outside the bedroom can all make a difference.

Barber's experiment deleting his social media accounts came with some drawbacks, he admitted, including not being able to see photos other parents posted in his kids' Scouts group and not being able to see what his brother in New York was up to.

But more than a year later, he's pleased with how his experiment turned out.

"It made my attempts to connect a bit more intentional rather than just relying on Facebook," he said. "I think it has made a difference in my life. I've noticed that I'm more present with my children and my family."

He still uses social media on his desktop, but keeps the apps off his phone. He feels better now that he's intentionally checking his email and social media, rather than being pulled in by push notifications.

As someone who works in tech, Barber says he's keenly aware of the benefits of connection. But, he says, it's important to remember it comes with a cost.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber