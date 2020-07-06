VANCOUVER -- Local Mounties are stepping up their search with drones and ATVS as they look for a 24-year-old man who ended up in the Fraser River Sunday night.

Richmond RCMP say the man jumped into the water after a football while on a dock near the Pacific Gateway Hotel, which is on the Fraser River not far from Vancouver International Airport.

But police say once the man was in the water he couldn’t get back to safety. Witnesses tried to help but police say the man disappeared from their view.

A search was launched around 9:30 Sunday night. The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre confirms three Coast Guard vessels were involved, as well as Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue.

Crews could be seen shining high-powered lights in the water as they searched for any sign of the man.

The marine search was called off just after midnight.

Police are expected to focus their efforts Monday on the shoreline between the Middle Arm Bridge, where the man went in, and No. 2 Road, which is further downstream.

The Fraser River in the area is currently under a high streamflow advisory, and the current on Monday morning appeared to be quite strong.

“The unpredictable nature of the Fraser RiVer during the runoff season appears to have played a significant role in this tragic incident,” Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

The missing man has not been publicly identified.