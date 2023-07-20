'A lot of excitement': Hullo ferry from downtown Vancouver to Nanaimo launching mid-August

Those hoping to travel between downtown Vancouver and Nanaimo will soon have another option as a new high-speed ferry service prepares to set sail next month.

Hullo CEO Alastair Caddick sat down with CTV Morning Live Thursday, to discuss the two passenger-only catamaran vessels that are docked in Nanaimo ahead of their launch on Aug. 14.

"There's a lot of excitement, certainly on the Island and Nanaimo for this service," Caddick said. "I think people in the community have been waiting a very long time."

Caddick calls the fast ferries a "much-needed service" connecting the two communities in around 70 minutes.

"There's an enormous amount of demand. The population has grown and more people are interested in living and commuting from Vancouver Island," he said.

Caddick said he believes it will also be a popular choice for travellers because it will take them straight into Vancouver's downtown core.

"You've got amazing access to the Canada Line and all the arts and entertainment that is downtown," he said.

Caddick added that he's aware similar promises of fast ferries made in the past had failed, but that this time is different.

"We've learned from those previous mistakes. We have two modern vessels that are proven technology and so that's going to allow us to offer a very reliable service and a more frequent service," Caddick said, adding that Hullo has made long-term partnerships in both communities that will help ensure its success.

"We're well-funded. We're planning to be here for the next 35 years plus," he added.

When asked about whether staffing shortages that have plagued BC Ferries in recent weeks could become a concern for Hullo, Caddick remained optimistic.

"We're a smaller operation and have smaller vessels than BC Ferries and therefore, our staffing levels are much more manageable," he said.

Caddick said the company is now going through its final training phase in anticipation of its launch next month.

"We're going to start selling tickets from Aug. 14 onwards," he said. "And we're certainly gearing up to potentially offer service a little bit earlier."