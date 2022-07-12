'A lot more zeros than $10': B.C. parents learn of lotto win during soccer tournament

Two B.C. parents are celebrating a recent soccer tournament, but not because of the results of the game.

Michael and Jennifer Strange were watching their kid's soccer tournament when Michael decided to stop at the mall between games and check their lotto ticket.

"I thought we only won $10 because I didn't have my glasses on," he said in a statement shared by the B.C. Lottery Corporation. "I checked it again and realized there were a lot more zeros than $10!"

In fact, the Stranges had won the $1 million Lotto Max's Maxmillions prize from the June 3 draw.

The pair waited until after the tournament to share the good news with their family.

"Our parents are exhilarated and so excited for us," Jennifer said.

The million-dollar prize will be used towards a new car and a some home renovations, the Stranges, who live in Kamloops, said.

"It's life-changing … we're speechless," Michael said. "It will upgrade our life and will add financial security in a topsy-turvy world."

Winning the Maxmillions, like the Stranges did, requires matching all seven numbers. The odds of claiming the million-dollar prize are one in 33,294,800.