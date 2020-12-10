LANGLEY, B.C. -- In what has been a difficult and devastating year for many B.C. seniors and their families, a simple gesture of kindness and care can mean a lot.

That was the inspiration behind a social media post created this week by an employee at a Langley retirement community, asking people to reach out to residents by sending a Christmas card.

Chartwell Langley Gardens Memory Living manager Danielle Axton said she was hoping to appeal to friends and family with the Facebook message, accompanied by pictures of residents holding up signs with the facility’s address.

“I think, given the circumstances of the world right now, I just thought that everybody could use a little bit of joy,” Axton said, adding that she has never done anything like this before. “I had visions of us sitting around tables and just opening cards and reminiscing.”

The community’s general manager Katherine Ferguson said she thinks Axton’s Christmas card initiative will bring a lot of joy and hope.

“I instantly thought it was a fantastic idea,” she said. “I think everyone right now is looking for a way to give back, and especially to support seniors, since it’s been a very challenging year.”

As of Thursday, Axton’s post had been shared more than 1,300 times, and cards have been flowing in over the past couple of days.

“People have really gone above and beyond,” Axton said, and added she’s planning to hang them on the walls for everyone to view and enjoy.

“This has been a tough year for everyone, and I think that anything we can collectively do to brighten their day and, you know, make their lives better is so monumental.”

Resident Dianne Newman called it a great idea.

“I just think its a neat tradition to start,” she said. “There’s so many people in care homes that don’t have any relatives, or their relatives don’t come, and that’s why I think some outreach like a Christmas card is a good thing.”

Resident Virginia Pughe agreed.

“Seeing the position we’re all in, I think it would be just wonderful to have a little bit of happiness come in,” she said, adding, with a laugh: “Us young people really appreciate it.”

Axton is also encouraging people to try to do the same in their own communities, if possible.

“I encourage everyone to reach out to your local retirement homes – there are many in every city – and see if they’re accepting cards and let’s spread the love,” she said. “Our residents don’t expect much. They don’t. It’s the simple things that really matter to them, and it’s the little things like this that really just make them so happy.”

People who wish to send cards to residents at Chartwell Langley Gardens can address them to:

Chartwell Langley Gardens

C/O Danielle Axton

8888 202 Street

Langley BC, Canada

V1M 4A7