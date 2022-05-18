A human bone was found near Kamloops airport in March, police now know who it belonged to

Kamloops RCMP announced Wednesday that DNA analysis on the bone had been completed and that the bone belonged to David Bosanac, who was reported missing on March 18. (Kamloops RCMP) Kamloops RCMP announced Wednesday that DNA analysis on the bone had been completed and that the bone belonged to David Bosanac, who was reported missing on March 18. (Kamloops RCMP)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener