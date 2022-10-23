A hotel room, a Costco bill, a pizza party: B.C. man ordered to pay his share of team tournament expenses
A member of a B.C. underwater hockey has been ordered to pay his share of the expenses arising from a tournament in California – including one eighth of the bill for a pizza party.
The province's Civil Resolution Tribunal ruled on the dispute this week, ordering Nathan St. Germain to pay a total of $1,004.46 to his former teammate Robert Arthur Maisey.
Tribunal member David Jiang found that "team members agreed to pay for team-related costs as they came due." The agreement, he explained in his decision, was administered by a member of the team given the moniker "Major Money" who would collect receipts and document expenditures, and collect reimbursements. A spreadsheet was created to keep track of who owed what to whom.
"The members used this arrangement because they found it convenient," the tribunal's decision notes.
In total, Maisey was seeking $1,077.50, claiming he ended up reimbursing other teammates for St. Germain's share after he refused to pay.
St. Germain, for his part, admitted that he did not pay his teammates back – acknowledging he had agreed to pay some of the shared bills. But he also claimed he was being asked to pay amounts he had already reimbursed or which he did not actually owe.
The admission that he owed for some of the expenses, Jiang ruled, was evidence that it was more likely than not that St. Germain had agreed to share all of the costs with his teammates. Further, he found that statements from other team members who said they had been paid back by Maisey were likely true and that the amounts being claimed matched those on the team's spreadsheet.
THE EXPENSES
With the exception of a $65 reimbursement for "parking lot beers" purchased during the summer of 2021, the tribunal found in favour of Maisey and ordered all of the tournament-related expenses to be repaid.
More than half of the amount was for three nights' accommodation in a hotel in October of 2021. Maisey submitted a credit card receipt that the tribunal accepted as proof he had paid $584.53 for the room. While St. Germain claimed to have paid for his own lodging, the tribunal said he presented a receipt for $90.89 that had "no purchase details."
Registration for the tournament as well as payment for a referee made up the next-highest amount, totalling $218.72. A Lyft ride, a Costco bill for food and booze, and dinner at a restaurant were among the other expenses.
St. Germain was ordered to pay $10.35 for pizza, despite claiming both that he did not attend the team's wrap party and that he did – but showed up late.
"I find he did attend eventually and likely had pizza," Jiang wrote.
St. Germain told the tribunal that the team had borrowed and damaged his tent and that Maisey had "unjustifiably banned him from certain facilities." However, Jiang declined to rule on either of these matters for wont of evidence and jurisdiction.
