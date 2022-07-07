A B.C. first: Vet clinic combats mental health with full-time social worker

In her work as a critical care veterinarian, Tiffany Jogodich treats the most severely sick pets. And sometimes, it’s a difficult burden to bear.

“You wish you could have done more. You wish you could have helped the client pay for something they couldn’t afford. You take cases home with you,” said Jagodich who works at the Boundary Bay Veterinary Speciality Hospital in Langley.

“Sometimes clients do get quite upset and you take on that emotional burden,” she said.

The emotional weight of her work has been compounded by the skyrocketing demand for vet services after many more people welcomed pets into their homes during the pandemic.

“The mental health crisis around the world extends to most jobs but here in veterinary medicine, it’s quite high and everyone here has known someone to commit suicide,” Jagodich explained.

A study by the Ontario Veterinary College, published in 2020, found more than 26 per cent of Canadian veterinarians had had thoughts of suicide over a 12-month period.

“I think our clinic is trying to be proactive and offer very high degree of support,” Jagodich said.

That support, is being provided through the hiring of social worker Natalie Cruz at the vet hospital.

She’s believed to be the first full-time worker in this role in B.C. and just the third in all of Canada.

Her job is to help both staff and pet owners work through their struggles.

“When I help the staff here, it’s with burnout, compassion fatigue…The vets here are doing euthanasia’s quite frequently throughout their day,” Cruz explained.

“I support pet owners with difficult diagnosis and end of life and quality of life discussions because usually that does bring a lot of emotion,” said Cruz.

“It’s difficult to go through this alone, so the hope is that I am here to kind of help them deal with all the things that are coming up for them.”

Jagodich said working in a pet hospital can be “…emotionally draining and it definitely causes a lot of turnover at veterinarian clinics.”

She’s grateful a social worker has been brought on board.

“I can say, ‘Hey, do you mind checking in on these clients? We had a hard case together and I’d love for you to just give them a call.’ It takes the pressure off me going home and really carrying that with me.”

Cruz is just going into her third month at the clinic and said she’s already met with more than 100 pet owners and staff.

“My hope is that I’ve started this and hopefully within B.C. this grows,” Cruz said.

Vets seeking support can find resources on the Canadian Veterinarians website or call 911 if it is an emergency.