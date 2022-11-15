99% of Indian status card holders have experienced discrimination when presenting ID: UBCIC report

Encountering racism is a near-universal experience for people who use Indian status cards, according to a survey by the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs.

Findings released Tuesday by the UBCIC reveal 99 per cent of people polled said they have experienced discrimination and stigma while trying to use their status card.

The first-of-its kind survey is part of a 72-page report titled “They Sigh or Give You the Look,” which was commissioned in response to the wrongful arrest of two members of the Heiltsuk Nation after they presented their status cards at a Vancouver bank in 2019.

Maxwell Johnson and his granddaughter were accused of using fake cards while trying to open a bank account, and were released once officers confirmed the pair’s status with Heiltsuk Nation. In the aftermath of the arrest, Johnson filed a complaint against the Vancouver Police Board with B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, which was settled less than two months ago.

“We both have to live with this trauma and the fears caused by it, including what could happen the next time we show our Indian status cards,” Johnson told the UBCIC. “I want to see governments and businesses step up to learn, educate, and eliminate this kind of discrimination.”

Heitlsuk Nation Chief Marilyn Slett says the onus of educating people on status cards, a government-issued I.D. proving a person’s status under the Indian Act, should not fall on First Nations.

“The government has been negligent in providing the proper and relevant resources to educate public service workers and the public about the legality and legitimacy of status cards as government issued identification,” said Slett.

An online survey respondent echoed that sentiment, writing: “If an Indigenous person has to have a federal card to ‘prove’ their Indigeneity then they should be up to federal standards and recognized federally.”

Another of the 1,026 survey respondents wrote: “Oftentimes, when I present my status card at businesses for tax exempt purposes, the cashiers at the checkout become rude with their body language (i.e., don’t look at me, not seeming friendly, rolls eyes, acts like it’s a hassle to process the tax exemption).”

This experience was shared by between half and three-quarters of the survey respondents, according to the report, which found “white passing” First Nations people faced better treatment.

The study includes findings from an online survey, literature review, media analysis and behavioural fieldwork. It concludes with calls to action for more education about status cards in schools, as well as mandatory training for frontline service workers.

Many survey respondents suggested administrative changes could help combat stigma. Currently, adult Indian status cards are valid for 10 years, while ones for children expire in half that time.

“I do not believe there should be expiry dates on our cards,” wrote one person, adding “our rights and identities never expire … stores and industry should accept this.”

As the author of the study, Harmony Johnson emphasized that Indigenity is not defined by a status card, and being registered under the Indian Act does not guarantee a person is an accepted member of a First Nation.

“What this study does seek to do is better understand the implications of status card use in associating someone as Indigenous, and specifically whether this leads to experiences of racism and discrimination,” said Johnson.

The latest census data shows that in 2016, more than 125,600 First Nations people had status under the Indian Act in British Columbia. In comparison, 270,580 people identified as Indigenous that year.

A major theme that emerged from the report is the negative ways in which both traditional and social media portray status cards. However, the report suggests online spaces can still be a tool to combat associated stigma and discrimination.

“There should be an online complaint process for when issues occur while using status cards,” one survey respondent suggested.