VANCOUVER -- A Metro Vancouver woman got the surprise of a lifetime when her friend handed her more than 100 birthday cards on her 95th birthday.

Marko Vicic, a BCIT employee, says he put a call out to friends, families and coworkers for his friend Josie’s 95th birthday.

Vicic asked them to write birthday cards and then send them to his home address, so that he could deliver the cards all together.

He then furthered the call by posting the request publicly on social media.

People answered the call, in droves.

On Josie’s birthday, Vicic visited her retirement home and delivered 162 birthday cards.

“She is overwhelmed. She understood, she was stunned,” he told CTV News Vancouver of the delivery.

“She did call me the next day to say ‘Did this really happen?’ and she was surprised by all the people that she did not know who sent her a card,” Vicic said.

Vicic and Josie are long time friends and they used to be neighbours. Josie moved to a retirement and care home about two years ago, but she was the first person to introduce themselves to Vicic 13 years ago when he moved into the apartment building where she used to live.

A video of Vicic handing over the cards shows Josie sitting at a table with a huge wicker basket in front of her, stuffed full of greeting cards.

“Oh my god look at this, isn’t that something,” she said.

Among the cards were greetings from the offices of the Prime Minister and Premier John Horgan.

Some people also added extra gifts along with the birthday cards such a scratch and win tickets, Vicic said.

Not only did Josie appreciate the gesture, Vicic said he was touched by the outpouring of love for his friend.

"I had a half hour visit with her when I delivered them and she cried twice, she was so happy with it.”

“She couldn’t stop thanking me and I said ‘There’s no thanks needed, you deserve it, you’re 95,’” Vicic said.

“The fact that I have such amazing friends, family and coworkers that could make this possible was truly an inspiration.”



With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Angela Jung