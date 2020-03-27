VANCOUVER -- A road was closed for several hours Thursday after a 91-year-old woman pedestrian was hit by a bus in Port Coquitlam.

Mounties say the woman was hit near Shaughnessy Street and Wilson Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

While the road reopened at about 11 p.m., police say their investigation is "far from over."

Mounties say it doesn't seem like speed or impairment were factors in the collision and the driver of the bus is cooperating.

"Investigations into serious collisions typically take a considerable amount of time as police gather and analyze evidence, review video, speak to witnesses and bring in experts to evaluate the data," Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release.

Anyone who saw the incident and hasn't spoken with police yet is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP's non-emergency line to speak with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team at 604-945-1550.