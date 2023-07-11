$9,200 in fines issued for illegal campfires over the weekend as B.C. burned

Conservation officers issued $9,200 in fines to people who were caught violating campfire bans over the weekend – even as dozens of new wildfires were being sparked across the province.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the fines were related to eight illegal campfires, but did not provide any further details such as where the fires were discovered.

Anyone caught violating an open burning prohibition in the province can be subject to a $1,150 fine, plus an administrative penalty of up to $10,000.

Those who are convicted in court can face even steeper fines of up to $100,000, plus a potential sentence of one year behind bars. Should an illegal campfire spread and cause a wildfire, those responsible can also be on the hook for any subsequent firefighting costs.

On Monday, officials implemented a province-wide campfire ban, with an exemption for Haida Gwaii, warning that tinder-dry conditions have increased the risk of human-caused wildfires.

Officials noted 115 new fires started during a weekend of lightning storms in the province, prompting evacuation orders and alerts in B.C.'s northwest, northeast and Cariboo regions.

"We do not have the capacity right now to respond to fires that we can prevent," said Cliff Chapman of the B.C. Wildfire Service.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Lisa Steacy