$9,200 in fines issued for illegal campfires over the weekend as B.C. burned

A campfire is seen in an image shared by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. A campfire is seen in an image shared by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener