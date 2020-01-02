VANCOUVER -- An 86-year-old woman is recovering from a fractured shoulder after being the victim of an alleged robbery in West Vancouver, police say.

On New Year's Day, West Vancouver police say the woman was walking along Marine Drive after leaving Park Royal Shopping Centre at about 5 p.m.

When she reached the intersection of Marine Drive and 11th Street, she turned right. That's when the woman says someone approached her from behind, grabbed the purse that was around her shoulder and pushed her to the ground.

The suspect then ran off in an unknown direction.

Police say the elderly woman was able to flag down a passerby who stayed with her until emergency crews arrived. She was taken to hospital and treated for a fractured shoulder as a result of the incident.

Officers scoured the area, but couldn't find the suspect. They also don't have a suspect description as the woman says she didn't see the individual.

"This is a very unfortunate incident, and a rare occurrence in West Vancouver," said Const. Kevin Goodmurphy in a news release. "To assault a senior like this is despicable. Rest assured that we are working diligently to identify a suspect."

The items allegedly taken from the woman include a cream-coloured purse and a wallet that had a bank card and a credit card in it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Vancouver police at 604-925-7300. Tips can also be sent in anonymously through Crime Stoppers.