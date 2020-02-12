VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Coquitlam are asking the public for help locating equipment left behind by a surveyor in their city last week and later apparently stolen.

The surveyor left the equipment behind in the 900 block of Quadling Avenue, near Blue Mountain Road, shortly after 10 a.m. on Friday, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.

By the time the surveyor got back to the area, the equipment was gone, police said.

"We have excellent photos of the equipment along with the serial numbers, so there is hope that we will get this equipment back," said Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in the release. "This equipment is very specialized and the market is limited. If enough people know these items are stolen, then they will be really difficult to sell and perhaps we can get them back to their original owner where they belong."

The stolen items are worth somewhere between $75,000 and $85,000, police said. The items stolen were:

A Leica Viva TS16 total station, which is green with a white handle and was in a bright red case, and has the serial number 3010318

A Leica Viva GS16 GNSS receiver, which is a round, flat, black-and-white device that was also in a bright red case and has the serial number 3248216

A Leica CS20 field controller, which looks like a handheld computer in a figure eight shape, also in a bright red case. Its serial number is 2421321

Anyone who has seen the stolen equipment is asked to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2020-3521. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.