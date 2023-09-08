85-year-old Surrey café owner returns to work after heart attack following attempted break-in

After suffering a heart attack following an attempted break-in at his business last Thursday, 85-year-old Joe Martino, the owner of Martino's Cappuccino and Coffee Bar, is back at work.

"I'm a very strong person," he told CTV News.

His coffee shop, located by Crescent Beach, is one of eight businesses that was targeted by thieves in South Surrey last month.

Police say a stolen pickup truck backed into the ice cream shop around 3:44 a.m. Thursday, and criminals tried stealing an ATM machine inside.

Martino, who lives upstairs, was awoken by the ordeal, which caused him to have a heart attack.

"I told the police I got a pain in my chest. They phoned the ambulance. The ambulance came. I was seated outside. The ambulance says 'I suggest you go to the hospital and they took me to the hospital,'" he recalled.

"I had a heart attack," he said.

Martino suffers from multiple health complications, but says he loves what he does. He returned to work the following day.

"I had prostate cancer, blood cancer. I go back to work right away. I don't take time off," he said.

But he admits he's now short of breath and needs a pacemaker.

He also said he's frustrated and urges the thieves to make an honest living.

"I don't know what to think. I saw a guy who destroyed something that belonged to me. I can't do nothing," Martino said.

"This is the best country in the world. (They) could get a job and make a good living. You don't have to do what you do. You'll ruin your life," he added.

Martino said they've never experienced an incident like this before, adding that the neighbourhood is so safe, but he still remains brave.

"No, I'm not scared. I ain't afraid of nobody," he said.

Martino is still working on repairing his shop and plans to set up a surveillance camera soon.

Eight businesses were targeted in August — in each case, the thieves drove a vehicle into the front doors to gain access.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, Surrey RCMP said it "is working to advance the investigations into a series of break-ins that targeted South Surrey's businesses in August."

"At this time, we do not have additional information to provide," the statement read.

Police believe the incidents are likely related due to the similar nature of the offences and the area that's being targeted.