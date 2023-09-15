83-year-old man charged in Chilliwack, B.C., double-homicide

Authorities have announced charges against an 83-year-old man following a double-homicide that shocked residents of a Chilliwack, B.C., trailer park earlier this week.

Two counts of second-degree murder have been approved against Chilliwack resident Robert Freeman, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Friday.

IHIT also identified the victims as 58-year-old John Kavaloff and 67-year-old Valerie Smith, in the hopes that members of the public will come forward with information that can help advance the investigation.

"This appears to be an isolated incident between neighbours," Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a statement. "We’re asking anyone with information regarding this incident to please contact IHIT immediately."

Upper Fraser Valley Regional District RCMP officers found the victims dead in a home after responding to a report of gunfire in the 46000 block of Chilliwack Lake Road on Wednesday evening.

Authorities said a suspect was identified and arrested at the scene.

Luan Bernhardt, who has lived in the trailer park for 11 years, described both the victims and the suspect as "really friendly people."

"I have heard nothing of any disputes between the people involved," Bernhardt said Thursday. "To have something come to such an extreme end is horrifying."

Residents said the neighbourhood is normally quiet, with little conflict, and called it a nice place to live.

Less than two weeks prior to Wednesday's incident, RCMP responded to another shooting nearby, in the 46100 block of Chilliwack Lake Road.

The 35-year-old victim in that incident suffered a gunshot wound to his leg that left him in critical condition. A 48-year-old suspect was arrested, and the UFVRD RCMP said officers seized "multiple firearms" from his home.

There has been no indication of a link between that incident on Sept. 3 and this week's double-homicide.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the deaths of Kavaloff and Smith to contact IHIT by phone at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.