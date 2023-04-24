82-year-old pedestrian dies after crash: West Kelowna RCMP

Around 11 a.m. Monday, an 82-year-old woman was hit by a pick-up truck in a West Kelowna parking lot, RCMP say.

The incident occurred at the Walmart on Louie Drive in West Kelowna, and the woman was taken to Kelowna General Hospital in “serious, grave condition,” Sgt. Greg Woodcox told Castanet.

She later succumbed to her injuries.

“We’ve secured video surveillance in relation to this incident that, frankly, clearly shows what occurred,” Woodcox said.

“It’s a busy entrance with a lot of older people and just a lot of traffic, and at this point it appears maybe the attention of the driver isn’t what it should have been, and led to this.”

The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the police.

The victim’s family has been notified and the parking lot has been reopened to the public, according to a news release.

The Kelowna RCMP Victim Services team is available at 250-470-6242 for witnesses that have been affected by the incident, the release says.