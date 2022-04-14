80-pound bronze sculpture stolen from B.C. Children's Hospital tracked down by police

A piece of valuable art donated to B.C. Children's Hospital is shown, prior to its theft. (B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation) A piece of valuable art donated to B.C. Children's Hospital is shown, prior to its theft. (B.C. Children's Hospital Foundation)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener