

CTV News Vancouver





Have you seen a small, eight-month-old orange spotted corn snake? Her name might be Maize, and she may belong to an Abbotsford family.

Police in Abbotsford say they're investigating a rather bizarre theft, after two locals had their home broken into while they were out of town. During the break-in, Maize and her 20-gallon tank had been stolen.

"Maize was not just a family pet; she was the first pet that we brought into our new family. We all miss her so desperately," said owners Kristie Johnson and Chris Rhodes in a statement. "The children, ages six and eight, were heartbroken when they found she was gone."

As a young snake, Johnson and Rhodes said Maize has special dietary and care needs.

"Those who do not know how to help her may wind up hurting her," they said.

Abbotsford police are now looking for the public's help to find Maize. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 604-859-5225 or call Crimestoppers.