8 home invasions in 5 months at licensed cannabis grow-ops in Abbotsford, police say

Police in Abbotsford say they've responded to eight home invasions at licensed medical marijuana grow operations in the city over the last five months.

The Abbotsford Police Department did not give any specific locations where the incidents had taken place, but said in a news release Thursday that they've happened in both "urban and rural areas of the city," typically between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m.

"The suspects arrive and depart utilizing two vehicles travelling in tandem together," police said in their statement.

"Some of those vehicles have been confirmed as stolen vehicles," they added. "Five to 10 suspects emerge at the locations wearing dark clothing and masks in each of these incidents."

The suspects, who are armed, typically park down the street from the target home, entering each location on foot and taking "personal property, cash and marijuana plants," police said.

In each incident, the occupants of the residents have been traumatized, but not physically harmed, according to police.

"The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has taken over these investigations and is working diligently to see if these incidents and others occurring within the Lower Mainland are connected," police said.

The department is asking people to "be vigilant and report any suspicious activity," especially in rural areas near licensed grow-ops.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Abbotsford police at 604-864-4850 and cite file number 2022-19022.