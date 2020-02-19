72-year-old pedestrian struck by car in Coquitlam
Published Wednesday, February 19, 2020 7:25AM PST
Police closed off an intersection in Coquitlam after a senior pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Feb. 18, 2020.
VANCOUVER -- A senior pedestrian is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Coquitlam Tuesday.
The 72-year-old woman was in the intersection of Nelson Street and Ridgeway Avenue when she was struck.
Mounties closed the area while they investigated. The driver is co-operating with police and they say alcohol isn't believed to be a factor.
Just before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Mounties said the intersection had reopened to traffic.