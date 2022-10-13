72-unit rental building proposed for Main Street site near Queen Elizabeth Park

A rezoning application set to come before Vancouver's next city council proposes a six-storey, 72-unit market rental building on Main Street at 33rd Avenue.

Vorden Development Corp. proposes to build the 21.5-metre (70.5-foot) tall mixed-use structure on the southeast corner of the intersection, in an area currently occupied by four detached homes and a small multi-family building.

The street as it currently looks is shown in this photo from the rezoning application. The location of the proposed building is marked in red. (shapeyourcity.ca)

The site is just two blocks away from Queen Elizabeth Park and the Hillcrest Community Centre, and half a block south of General Block Elementary School.

Vorden's rezoning application also notes that the area is "at the southern gateway to the South Main/Mount Pleasant commercial district."

The proposal would see the site rezoned from RT-2 – a residential designation that allows one- and two-family dwellings – to CD-1, a comprehensive development district.

If approved, the rezoning would allow the construction of the proposed six-storey building, which application materials show would have space for four retail stores and two restaurants on the ground floor, with five floors of rental homes above it.

The 72 residential units would all be rentals, with the developer currently proposing 22 studios, 24 one-bedrooms, 14 two-bedrooms and 12 three-bedrooms. Vorden says this mix exceeds the city's targets for rezonings.

The 5,500-square-metre (59,240-square-foot) building would also have 75 vehicle parking spaces and 147 bicycle parking spaces in an underground parkade.

The development is being proposed under Vancouvers "Affordable Housing Choices Interim Rezoning Policy," which prioritizes 100-per-cent rental buildings and strata developments with below-market components along arterial routes.

The city first received the rezoning application in May, but a revised application was submitted last month, according to the proposal's page on the city's website.

Vancouver residents looking to provide feedback on the application can do so online before the virtual open house period begins on Nov. 7.

Vancouver's next city council – which will be elected Saturday and sworn in on Nov. 7 – will have the final say on whether to approve the application.