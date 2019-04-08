

Attention cat video lovers: A carefully curated, feature-length roundup of the best kitten clips on the internet is coming to this year's Vancouver International Film Festival.

"CatVideoFest is a compilation reel of the latest and best cat videos culled from countless hours of unique submissions and sourced animations, music videos, and, of course, classic internet powerhouses," according to the description on VIFF's website.

According to CatVideoFest's own page, the 72-minute project's aim is "bringing the joy of cat videos to the masses and raising money for cats in need."

The film will be screened at the VanCity Theatre in downtown Vancouver on April 20.

The Vancouver Orphaned Kitten Rescue (VOKRA) will receive a percentage of the money made from ticket sales. The organization is dedicated to placing abandoned and orphaned cats with families.

"CatVideoFest is committed to raising awareness and money for cats in need around the world," the film's website said. "By focusing our fundraising efforts on behalf of local shelters and organizations, we’re able to divert money and attention directly to the places and causes that need it most."

Tickets are available of the VIFF website.