VANCOUVER -- In the first update since Friday, B.C. health officials announced another 708 cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in the province, as well as 11 deaths.

B.C.'s top health officials will give the first COVID-19 update of the week Monday.

That update, which is expected to be live in the afternoon with Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix, will include details on the latest positive tests, deaths, outbreaks and vaccination rates in the province.

In their last case update, given Friday in a written statement, officials said 317 more people tested positive for the disease and two more people died.

"The virus is still spreading with new cases and clusters, which is why using our layers of protection and getting vaccinated - especially in this time of transition - is so important," Dix and Henry said in the joint written statement.

Cases have been steadily declining since reaching a weekly average of 1,130 per day at the height of the province's record-breaking third wave of the pandemic back in April.

Friday's update left the average at 330 cases per day, which is the lowest it's been since Nov. 6.

