7-year-old dead in Langley: homicide investigators
An RCMP cruiser is seen near where a seven-year-old died in Langley, B.C. on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, July 24, 2018 12:28PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 24, 2018 1:53PM PDT
Homicide investigators were called to Langley, B.C. Tuesday following the death of a seven-year-old child.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the death occurred in the 20000 block of 68 Avenue, and that there is no risk to public safety.
Further details will be made available later in the day, IHIT said.
This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
Homicide invest @HomicideTeam says it's responded to this Langley rental building near 200th and 68th Ave after the death of a 7-year-old. Prop Mgr says police, ambulance responded Sun 10p, then Mon police were here w/photo of young girl asking questions. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/yO9XEdNC3D— David Molko (@molkoreports) July 24, 2018