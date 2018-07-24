

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators were called to Langley, B.C. Tuesday following the death of a seven-year-old child.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the death occurred in the 20000 block of 68 Avenue, and that there is no risk to public safety.

Further details will be made available later in the day, IHIT said.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.