A seven-year-old boy and his mother are recovering after a bloody dog attack Wednesday in the area of King George Boulevard and 60th Avenue in Surrey.

The pair was taken to hospital with what Surrey RCMP described as minor injuries.

A video recorded just after the attack shows a bloody sidewalk and a large dog sitting in the back of an RCMP cruiser.

Mounties said they attended and took control of the dog until animal control attended. The city is now leading the investigation.

