VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Prince George say they're investigating sexual assault allegations after a child disclosed an incident to her parents.

Police say a seven-year-old told her parents a man came up to her near Norwood Street and Porter Avenue last Thursday and sexually assaulted her.

Mounties said they met with the child to get more information and surveillance video from the area was collected.

The day after the alleged incident, police arrested a 30-year-old man from Alberta. He has since been charged with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault, police say.

"These types of incidents are particularly concerning to police and we dedicate considerable effort and resources to solving them," said Supt. Shaun Wright in a news release.

"Fortunately, in this case we were able to quickly identify the unknown suspect and make an arrest."

The suspect appeared in court on Thursday and while he was released, there were several conditions. One of them is that he must live outside Prince George.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.