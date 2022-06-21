7 sexual assaults in 3 days believed to be committed by same suspect in Metro Vancouver

Police in Metro Vancouver say they believe that one man is behind seven sexual assaults and an indecent act all reported in the span of three days.

Five female victims reported being groped in the Metrotown area of Burnaby between March 31 and April 2, Mounties in that city said in a news release Tuesday.

All five said the man involved was a stranger.

Two more sexual assaults were reported in Vancouver in that same timeframe, as well as one indecent act.

Officers in both cities as well as members of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police worked together to investigate the incidents, and honed in on one suspect who'd been arrested just a day after the last assaults occurred.

They did not say how this suspect was identified.

That man, Hayden McCorriston, has since been charged with seven counts of sexual assault.

Additionally, the 27-year-old is charged with one assault, one indecent act and two thefts. He remains in police custody.