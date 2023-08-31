7 events to check out in Vancouver over the September long weekend
September is starting off on the right note with a long weekend packed full of events—for those who are staying in the city. From festivals celebrating different cultures and local bands, to food fundraisers where history could be made, here are seven diverse events to check out in Vancouver over the extended break.
CHECK OUT TAIWANFEST’S OFFERINGS
The 2023 TAIWANfest will make a mark on Vancouver this long weekend through a variety of events taking place across the city. The lineup of performances includes string ensembles and DJs, with shows set to be staged at the Orpheum and at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.
The lineup of community performances boasts 15 acts, including a comedy show featuring actors from Czech, Chilean and Chinese backgrounds “recreating the everyday landscape of Canada’s wonderful mix of Eastern and Western cultures,” according to organizers. The festival also includes exhibitions at the SFU Segal Building at 500 Granville St., which the curating team says will explore how different cultural heritages impact Canadian culture.
For the readers, there will be a pop-up Taiwanese book store at 700 Granville St., between West Georgia and Robson streets. If that doesn’t satiate your hunger for culture, check out one of the festival’s featured foods, Taiwanese style hot dogs, which will be sold outside the art gallery as well.
Flavours range from the vegan “dry noodle in sauce” hot dog to one containing deep-fried pork belly.
A full breakdown of the robust festival offerings is available on vancouvertaiwanfest.ca.
DISCOVER YOUR FAVOURITE DANCE
Dance Vancouver Studio is hosting an open house on Saturday, offering over five hours of introductory lessons at no cost.
Eleven 30-minute classes will be available to try out between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the studio is located at 1627 W. Broadway.
The dance styles being taught include West Coast swing, hip hop, bachata and the mambo.
There will three breaks throughout the day, at which point students of the studio will perform numbers they’ll be dancing in competitions in the coming weeks.
“Bring a friend and get ready to discover your new favourite dance,” reads the online event listing.
SHOP AND SUPPORT HUMAN RIGHTS
A yard and bake sale will be happening in Dude Chilling Park this Saturday, as a group of activists raise funds to travel to the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines’ global conference in Bangkok this November.
“The goal of this conference is to strengthen international support and solidarity for the Filipino people, who are increasingly facing violations of their human rights and international humanitarian law through red-tagging, illegal arrests, enforced disappearances and the militarization of rural areas,” reads the event listing.
The sale will kick off at 11 a.m., with no end time detailed online.
Attendees can expect to browse gently used clothes, books, CDs, toys, houseware items and baked goods, according to organizers.
TUNE INTO SOME B.C.-BASED POP MUSIC
The International Pop Overthrow Musical Festival is returning to Vancouver for its 16th year this September long weekend. The event will run from Thursday to Saturday at Lana Lou’s, a bar at 362 Powell St., and admission for each of the 17 scheduled shows is $10 at the door. The “poutine-drenched” lineup features pop and rock bands from the city and beyond, according to the event listing.
Each night of music begins at 8 p.m, with closing acts taking the stage at 11:45 p.m.
BREAK CHARCUTERIE RECORDS
Bring your appetite to the White Rock Pier on Saturday for a potentially history-making gastronomical event.
Sheila’s Catering Team plans to build a 500-foot-long charcuterie board, designed to feed 1,200 people, which will be judged by Guinness World Records. The ticketed event is broken up into four tiers, with the $189 VIP, all-access option being the most expensive. The $119 Tier 1 ticket will get you into the judging portion of the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
The next two tiers are priced at $89 and $99, respectively, and grant entry for 90 minutes. All ticket options come with a personalized charcuterie board to take home as well as access to live entertainment on the pier.
The proceeds will support Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club.
BRUNCH AND BOOZE
If your dream brunch menu includes pizza and tequila—you’re in luck. The Parlour in Yaletown is hosting a long weekend brunch party in partnership with Patrol El Cielo. General admission costs $39 and will get you brunch and pizzettes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., access to live entertainment and DJs, plus a sample pour of El Cielo upon arrival. Dubbed a “white party,” the event listing suggests attendees dress in the event’s titular colour.
CELEBRATE POLISH CULTURE
North Vancouver will feel a little bit more like Eastern Europe on Sunday when the Polish Cultural Festival kicks off.
At the Shipbuilders’ Square and Pipe Shop, just east of Lonsdale Quay, you’ll find Polish music, singing and folk dancing between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.
A breakdown of the entertainment program is available on the Belweder North Shore Polish Association’s website, where you can also register to attend this free event.
Vancouver Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Life in prison, no parole for 15 years for North Vancouver mass stabbing killer
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
New interim ethics commissioner appointed after months-long vacancy
A new interim conflict of interest and ethics commissioner has been named, filling a role that’s been vacant for four months.
WATCH | 1828 time capsule once thought to be empty reveals its secrets
An 1828 time capsule opened at West Point Military Academy that was thought to contain only dirt ended up revealing some artifacts dating back to the 18th century
opinion | Don Martin: Who will step up to have 'The Talk' with Trudeau?
Ego and vanity are a potent combination in leadership politics, and in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this condition is infecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's mindset as he seems deadly serious about seeking re-election in 2025.
Orphaned, injured bear cub rescued from wildfire-ravaged area in B.C.'s Shuswap
A black bear cub that was inured and orphaned during a wildfire in B.C.'s Shuswap region has been rescued and is recovering.
More than half of Canadian students over 18 use AI tools: survey
More than half of students over 18 have used generative AI to complete their school work or pass an exam, despite 60 per cent feeling that it constitutes cheating, according to a recent survey by business consulting firm KPMG.
Toronto-area Metro workers ratify second tentative agreement after month-long strike
Metro workers from 27 stores in the Greater Toronto Area have a new collective agreement after a month-long strike.
Feeling anxious about the return to school? Here's how to combat the post-summer blues
As summer vacation ends and a new school year begins, mental health experts weigh in on how to combat school-related anxiety and post-summer blues.
Floating architecture isn't the future. It's already here
While we seek to tackle the climate crisis, there are realities of our changing climate that we already need to live with. Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, with U.S. coastlines estimated to see a rise of 10 to 12 inches by 2050.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 to fully reopen Thursday following wildfire closures
The only highway connecting Port Alberni, Tofino and Ucluelet with the rest of Vancouver Island is set to open to two-way traffic Thursday at 5 p.m. after nearly three months of closures.
-
Victoria ride-hailing company driver arrested for impaired driving
Police say a driver for a ride-hailing company in Victoria may face criminal charges after he was arrested for impaired driving earlier this month.
-
Saanich police report multiple cougar sightings in Gordon Head, Mount Tolmie areas
Saanich police are warning the public after several cougar sightings were reported in the Gordon Head and Mount Tolmie areas.
Calgary
-
Police seize loaded shotgun, $175K worth of drugs as Calgary man faces 23 criminal charges
A suspected drug dealer faces nearly two dozen criminal charges after a search of two Calgary homes by ALERT officers yielded a loaded shotgun and an estimated $175,000 worth of drugs and cash.
-
'It's magnificent': Rocky Mountain Adaptive hosts week-long camp in Kananaskis, Alta.
It's a week-long getaway to William Watson Lodge in Kananaskis, Alta., for people living with disabilities and their families...
-
Province presents fiscal update, says Alberta headed for $2.4B surplus despite wildfire spending, dip in oil prices
Though wildfires have burned up most of its contingency dollars, and though the price of oil has taken a slight dip, Alberta's government on Thursday was touting an expected $2.4-billion surplus by fiscal year's end.
Edmonton
-
WATCH
WATCH | Van fire spreads to downtown Edmonton apartment building
Emergency crews were called to central Edmonton on Thursday after a report of an explosion.
-
City of Edmonton sued over homeless encampment evictions
A group is suing the city claiming that evicting homeless people from encampments violates their human rights.
-
Alberta hamlet now home to what's believed to be the world's largest arrow
An archery club in northern Alberta is shooting for a world record.
Toronto
-
Toronto didn't hit 30C once in August. Will the summer heat return for the long weekend?
For the first time in more than a decade, temperatures in Toronto stayed below 30 C for the entire month of August.
-
93-year-old SUV driver dies after colliding with tractor-trailer in York region
A 93-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision in Vaughan Thursday morning.
-
'Fed up playing little games': Ford puts Ont. Greenbelt developers on notice
Premier Doug Ford delivered a stern warning to developers tasked with building housing in Ontario’s Greenbelt while speaking to reporters Thursday.
Montreal
-
Montreal mystery roadwork: Orange cones, lane closed, traffic chaos - but why?
There is a lane blocked on Decarie Boulevard near Jean-Talon Street and no one seems to know why. That may not sound like an unusual Montreal mystery since orange cones line a huge proportion of the city's roadways, but this obstruction situated in one of the worst places is causing traffic chaos.
-
Court rules Longueil can cull deer population in local park using controlled crossbow hunt
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a city south of Montreal can proceed with a plan to cull most of the white-tailed deer that have overrun a local park.
-
Record number of suspected overdose deaths in Montreal in the last year
Montreal's public health authority is pushing for more supervised drug-use sites, including facilities for drug inhalation, amid an increase in overdoses.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba Crown corporation says some drivers will not need road tests for licence
Manitoba's Crown-owned auto insurance corporation is temporarily letting some people get their driver's licence without doing a road test.
-
Clean-up begins at site of burned-out building in Point Douglas
The Manitoba government has confirmed that clean-up has begun to remove the debris at the site of burned-out businesses in the Point Douglas area.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
-
Series highlighting firefighting efforts in northern Sask. renewed
A documentary series focused on the efforts of wildland firefighters and First Nations responders in northern Saskatchewan is getting renewed for a second season.
-
Sask. teachers' union launches defiant ad campaign amid contract talks
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is launching an advertising campaign of its own after the Saskatchewan government started publicizing what it calls a "fair deal for teachers."
Regina
-
Sask. government surplus forecast plummets by $532M
In a first quarter fiscal update, Saskatchewan slashed more than half of its billion-dollar surplus projection.
-
Record enrolment at the U of R, nearly 17,000 students begin fall semester
The University of Regina (U of R) is reporting record enrolment following a multi-year dip in the number of students attending classes.
-
Saskatchewan, New Brunswick naming changes means 'life or death' for trans kids: Ien
Canada's minister for women, gender equality and youth says policies in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick that require parental consent before students under 16 can have schools use their preferred pronouns and names puts transgender and nonbinary kids in a 'life-or-death situation.'
Atlantic
-
Noose discovered at Halifax’s Africville Park
A disturbing discovery was made at Africville Park in Halifax Thursday morning.
-
Former N.S. band director, middle-school volunteer charged with sexual assault
A 65-year-old former band director and middle-school volunteer has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault involving a youth, RCMP in Nova Scotia said Thursday.
-
Exotic cat captured in Halifax neighbourhood, DNRR seeking information on its origins
Conservation officers in Nova Scotia say they are still trying to figure out where an exotic cat came from after it was discovered in a Halifax neighbourhood earlier this week.
London
-
More than $500K worth of drugs seized, man and woman facing charges
A man and woman from London are facing a multitude of charges after police executed a search warrant earlier this week and seized more than $500,000 worth of drugs.
-
'Sunflowers under the sun': Local farmers use sunflower patch for charitable cause
A couple in Thamesford, Ont. are opening up their farm to sunflower lovers in an effort to raise money for a cause close to their heart. Sunflowers are in bloom at Alex and Florence Steele’s farm on 19th Line, where they’ve spent the last 50 years.
-
London, Ont. lawyer says sending emojis could be seen as a contractual agreement
The average person sends 85 text messages a day and with the ever-growing list of emojis, but business lawyer Michael Weinberger says to be careful with what you send.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police charge 5, seize $62.5K in narcotics, weapons, cash in the city's west end
Five people have been arrested and more than $60,000 in narcotics was seized as result of summer-long investigation, police say.
-
Canadian gov't issues update on implementing Emergencies Act inquiry calls for change
Six months after the Emergencies Act inquiry's final report made dozens of recommendations for federal change, the government has presented a six-month progress report on steps taken so far, vowing a more comprehensive response will come in time for the one-year anniversary.
-
Police arrest 3 suspected impaired drivers in less than 48 hours
Impaired drivers have been keeping members of the Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario busy recently – responding to both collisions and traffic complaints.
Kitchener
-
Here's how inflation and changing liquor trends are impacting local craft breweries
The craft brewing industry is feeling the effects of inflation, evolving trends and the lingering impact of the pandemic.
-
A look inside Waterloo Region's wastewater surveillance program
Over the last several weeks, local wastewater testing has been picking up increased signals of the virus.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Video shows moments surrounding fatal downtown Kitchener shooting
CTV News has obtained extensive surveillance video of what happened immediately before and after an 18-year-old Kitchener man was fatally shot outside a downtown business earlier this month.