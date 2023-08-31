7 events to check out in Vancouver over the September long weekend

September is starting off on the right note with a long weekend packed full of events—for those who are staying in the city. From festivals celebrating different cultures and local bands, to food fundraisers where history could be made, here are seven diverse events to check out in Vancouver over the extended break.

CHECK OUT TAIWANFEST’S OFFERINGS

The 2023 TAIWANfest will make a mark on Vancouver this long weekend through a variety of events taking place across the city. The lineup of performances includes string ensembles and DJs, with shows set to be staged at the Orpheum and at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énk Square, north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

The lineup of community performances boasts 15 acts, including a comedy show featuring actors from Czech, Chilean and Chinese backgrounds “recreating the everyday landscape of Canada’s wonderful mix of Eastern and Western cultures,” according to organizers. The festival also includes exhibitions at the SFU Segal Building at 500 Granville St., which the curating team says will explore how different cultural heritages impact Canadian culture.

For the readers, there will be a pop-up Taiwanese book store at 700 Granville St., between West Georgia and Robson streets. If that doesn’t satiate your hunger for culture, check out one of the festival’s featured foods, Taiwanese style hot dogs, which will be sold outside the art gallery as well.

Flavours range from the vegan “dry noodle in sauce” hot dog to one containing deep-fried pork belly.

A full breakdown of the robust festival offerings is available on vancouvertaiwanfest.ca.

DISCOVER YOUR FAVOURITE DANCE

Dance Vancouver Studio is hosting an open house on Saturday, offering over five hours of introductory lessons at no cost.

Eleven 30-minute classes will be available to try out between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the studio is located at 1627 W. Broadway.

The dance styles being taught include West Coast swing, hip hop, bachata and the mambo.

There will three breaks throughout the day, at which point students of the studio will perform numbers they’ll be dancing in competitions in the coming weeks.

“Bring a friend and get ready to discover your new favourite dance,” reads the online event listing.

SHOP AND SUPPORT HUMAN RIGHTS

A yard and bake sale will be happening in Dude Chilling Park this Saturday, as a group of activists raise funds to travel to the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines’ global conference in Bangkok this November.

“The goal of this conference is to strengthen international support and solidarity for the Filipino people, who are increasingly facing violations of their human rights and international humanitarian law through red-tagging, illegal arrests, enforced disappearances and the militarization of rural areas,” reads the event listing.

The sale will kick off at 11 a.m., with no end time detailed online.

Attendees can expect to browse gently used clothes, books, CDs, toys, houseware items and baked goods, according to organizers.

TUNE INTO SOME B.C.-BASED POP MUSIC

The International Pop Overthrow Musical Festival is returning to Vancouver for its 16th year this September long weekend. The event will run from Thursday to Saturday at Lana Lou’s, a bar at 362 Powell St., and admission for each of the 17 scheduled shows is $10 at the door. The “poutine-drenched” lineup features pop and rock bands from the city and beyond, according to the event listing.

Each night of music begins at 8 p.m, with closing acts taking the stage at 11:45 p.m.

BREAK CHARCUTERIE RECORDS

Bring your appetite to the White Rock Pier on Saturday for a potentially history-making gastronomical event.

Sheila’s Catering Team plans to build a 500-foot-long charcuterie board, designed to feed 1,200 people, which will be judged by Guinness World Records. The ticketed event is broken up into four tiers, with the $189 VIP, all-access option being the most expensive. The $119 Tier 1 ticket will get you into the judging portion of the afternoon between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The next two tiers are priced at $89 and $99, respectively, and grant entry for 90 minutes. All ticket options come with a personalized charcuterie board to take home as well as access to live entertainment on the pier.

The proceeds will support Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier and the Semiahmoo Rotary Club.

BRUNCH AND BOOZE

If your dream brunch menu includes pizza and tequila—you’re in luck. The Parlour in Yaletown is hosting a long weekend brunch party in partnership with Patrol El Cielo. General admission costs $39 and will get you brunch and pizzettes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., access to live entertainment and DJs, plus a sample pour of El Cielo upon arrival. Dubbed a “white party,” the event listing suggests attendees dress in the event’s titular colour.

CELEBRATE POLISH CULTURE

North Vancouver will feel a little bit more like Eastern Europe on Sunday when the Polish Cultural Festival kicks off.

At the Shipbuilders’ Square and Pipe Shop, just east of Lonsdale Quay, you’ll find Polish music, singing and folk dancing between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

A breakdown of the entertainment program is available on the Belweder North Shore Polish Association’s website, where you can also register to attend this free event.