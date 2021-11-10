$7,500 fine, 2-year hunting ban issued after man killed black bear on cultivated B.C. land without permission

Vancouver -

A man has been fined thousands of dollars and handed a two-year hunting ban after killing a black bear where he didn't have permission to do so.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service posted an update Wednesday about the incident, which took place in May of last year.

The provincial agency said the man pleaded guilty in Pemberton Provincial Court this week both to hunting on cultivated land without permission and to possessing wildlife harvested unlawfully.

Under the B.C. Wildlife Act, hunting black bears is permitted in some areas, but several restrictions are in place. With all hunting, entering cultivated land or private property without the owner's permission is an offence under the act.

"It is the responsibility of the hunter or trapper to be aware of the status of the land they hunt and to get permission from the land owner before accessing private land," a notice from the provincial government says.

According to BCCOS, the man who pleaded guilty saw a black bear on a slope in fenced, cultivated field near Pemberton. The BCCOS said the man got out of his vehicle and shot and killed the bear. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area, which led the BCCOS to investigate.

The man, who wasn't named by the BCCOS, was fined $7,500, most of which will go to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation. As well, he was ordered to retake the CORE Hunter Education Course.

"Unsafe hunting practices can put people at risk," the BCCOS' update said. "The COS hopes this penalty will deter others from similar activities."