68-year-old man critically injured in Burnaby hit-and-run
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 7:54AM PST
RCMP in Burnaby are searching for a driver who hit and critically injured a pedestrian last night.
Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. in a busy area of southwest Burnaby, and the suspect vehicle never stopped.
They say the 68-year-old male victim was “near” the intersection of Beresford Street and Gilley Avenue but they don't say if he was in a crosswalk at the time.
Officers are looking for a red vehicle with front-end damage and want to speak to anyone with dashcam video or other detail