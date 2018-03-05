

The Canadian Press





RCMP in Burnaby are searching for a driver who hit and critically injured a pedestrian last night.

Police say it happened just before 9 p.m. in a busy area of southwest Burnaby, and the suspect vehicle never stopped.

They say the 68-year-old male victim was “near” the intersection of Beresford Street and Gilley Avenue but they don't say if he was in a crosswalk at the time.

Officers are looking for a red vehicle with front-end damage and want to speak to anyone with dashcam video or other detail