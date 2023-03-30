66-year-old B.C. man facing charges after violently assaulting police officer, RCMP say

A man in his 60s is facing multiple assault charges after getting into an altercation with a police officer over the weekend, according to Mounties.

Prince George RCMP said it happened when a BC Highway Patrol officer was conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of Highway 97 N and 10 Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday.

RCMP said three Good Samaritans stepped in to help when they noticed the police officer was being "violently assaulted" by the suspect during the vehicle stop.

"(They) assisted in helping him gain control of the suspect," Mounties said in a news release Thursday. "They remained with the suspect until other police officers arrived at the location and placed the man under arrest."

Police said the officer was taken to hospital for treatment, but did not comment on the extent of his injuries.

The suspect — identified as 66-year-old Robert Charles Waite of Prince George — was also assessed at hospital before being taken into custody.

He has since been released pending a future court date.

The BC Prosecution Service has approved multiple charges against Waite, including one count of aggravated assault and two counts of assaulting a peace officer.

Authorities issued a statement thanking the members of the public who assisted the officer.

"We would like to extend out gratitude to these individuals for their actions in this situation," said Insp. Darren Woroshelo with Northern BC Highway Patrol. "They undoubtedly prevented further injury from happening to our police officer, while risking their own safety to do so."