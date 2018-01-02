

The Canadian Press





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - BC Hydro expects to have all power restored in the Fraser Valley by late Tuesday, five days after separate ice storms plunged thousands of customers into darkness.

A note on the utility's website says about 650 customers are still without electricity.

Hydro says customers without power are mainly in the Mission area of the Fraser Valley, and electricity should be restored across the entire region soon.

The utility says in addition to restoring power, crews continue to patrol lines in the hardest hit areas to repair damage and restore full reliability to the system.

Ice storms hammered Langley, Abbotsford, Mission and Chilliwack last Thursday and Friday, snapping tree branches, downing power lines and leaving some BC Hydro substations frozen solid, with sensitive equipment encased in ice.

After days of frigid temperatures, Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures as high as 7 C in the Fraser Valley by the end of the week.