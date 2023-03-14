A 63-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford Tuesday morning is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

He was hit while walking near West Railway Street and Essendene Avenue around 5:15 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Walker of the Abbotsford Police Department.

“The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police,” Walker wrote in an email to CTV news. “Impaired driving is not a factor.”

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to the scene.

“The entire intersection remains closed, with detours in effect,” Abbotsford police wrote on Twitter, hours after the pedestrian was hit.