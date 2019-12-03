VANCOUVER -- Half a dozen people were taken to hospital Tuesday following a carbon monoxide leak at an office building in Pitt Meadows.

Firefighters said the leak was reported around 3:30 p.m. at Beacon Square, and that crews found "very high" levels of carbon monoxide at the scene.

Fire Chief Mike Larsson said they didn't see any CO detectors on the premises.

Larsson said CO detectors are important in buildings that use gas furnaces, particularly at this time of year.

"Carbon monoxide detectors save lives," he said.

Six people were taken to Ridge Meadows Hospital, though firefighters said they didn't believe anyone was seriously hurt.

Emergency crews were on scene for about two hours, and said a team from FortisBC attended as well.