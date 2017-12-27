

The Canadian Press





REVELSTOKE, B.C. - Six people were taken to hospital Wednesday after a collision on the Trans-Canada Highway west of Revelstoke, B.C.

B.C. Emergency Health Services says three ground ambulances and an air ambulance were sent to the scene.

The service says two of the patients were in critical condition.

The Transportation Ministry closed the highway between Sicamous and Revelstoke for much of day while a traffic analyst investigated the crash.

Traffic was flowing again in both directions by late Wednesday afternoon.