Cash transactions in B.C.’s auto industry are so significant, criminals could be buying the equivalent of six Porsche 911 Carrerras a month with no reporting required, government figures show.

And the federal government is concerned drug traffickers are using that loophole to live the high life, as MPs pressure Canada’s minister of finance to take action.

“I think it’s an international embarrassment,” said the NDP’s Peter Julian, vice-chair of the Federal Standing Committee on Finance.

“The federal government needs to step up against the rampant money laundering in Canada.”

Ottawa has promised to review recommendations including that luxury car dealers must report cash transactions, just as banks have to do.

“The biggest problem is cash transactions,” Julian said. “Someone wheeling up with dirty money shouldn’t be able to buy any luxury items.”

You see more luxury cars per person on Vancouver’s streets than anywhere else on the continent, leading some publications to dub the city “The Supercar Capital of North America.”

Court records show that alleged gangsters drive them too. Probes into the Red Scorpions Gang have resulted in the seizure of several vehicles, including a Dodge Demon.

And a target in the casino money laundering investigation had five vehicles seized. Together if purchased new, they would be worth more than half a million dollars.

“The people who were making the cash drops and showing up in luxury vehicles. That led to the question: where did they get the luxury cars?” B.C.’s Attorney-General David Eby told CTV News.

The answer appears to be wherever they want.

“In essence, an individual can walk into a luxury auto dealership and purchase a high-end vehicle with $400,000 in cash. The only obstacle will be dealership policies,” wrote former RCMP officer Peter German in a submission to the federal committee.

German is now spearheading a review of money laundering in B.C. focused on luxury cars, horse racing and real estate.

The federal committee heard sales were limited to around one eighth of one per cent of the total vehicle market, leading one industry representative to say it is “insignificant.”

“Maybe a generation ago in certain parts of the country it would have been more common to have larger physical cash transactions, but in today’s economy, today’s reality, in this day and age, it just doesn’t happen,” said Michael Hatch of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association.

CTV News looked at Statistics Canada figures for auto sales. In September 2018, dealers sold 19,064 vehicles for a total of $860 million.

An eighth of one per cent of that figure is about $688,000.

“I would think that number is probably a conservative estimate in terms of what’s happening in British Columbia,” said Eby. “We seem to be a centre of this activity.”

Blair Qualey of the New Car Dealers Association of B.C. said he felt the cash purchases handled by dealers is rare.

However, he did describe a recent incident where one customer insisted on paying one of his members in cash.

“A large sum of money. The dealer said, ‘If you really want to do this, that’s fine. I will meet you at my bank. You bring the money to the bank, the bank will take the cash and fill out the forms and do it there.’

“But that’s a very infrequent thing that happens,” said Qualey.