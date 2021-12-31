6 new COVID-19 outbreaks reported in the Lower Mainland, including at a hospital

Six new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, including one at a hospital where several patients tested positive.

All the new outbreaks, declared Thursday, are in the Fraser Health region. Among them is an outbreak at Mission Memorial Hospital, where eight patients and one staff member tested positive in a medicine unit.

The outbreak is limited to that one unit and it's closed to admissions. Fraser Health said enhanced cleaning and contact tracing are underway.

"The emergency department at Mission Memorial Hospital remains open and there has been no impact to any other areas of the hospital," a statement from Fraser Health said.

"Fraser Health has notified all patients on the affected unit about the outbreak, and in addition, families of patients who are unable to share this information have been informed."

In addition to the outbreak at Mission Memorial, Fraser Health announced five other outbreaks in long-term care homes Thursday. Those outbreaks were at:

New Vista Care Centre in Burnaby (one resident, three staff members positive)

Chartwell Langley Gardens in Langley (one resident positive)

Chartwell Carlton Gardens in Burnaby (two staff members positive)

Chartwell Crescent Gardens in South Surrey (three staff members positive)

Guildford Seniors Village in Surrey (one resident, one staff member positive)

"Fraser Health has worked with each site to support the implementation of enhanced control measures," the health authority said.

"Fraser Health is also working with each site to identify anyone who may have been exposed, and is taking steps to protect the health of all staff, residents and families."

Fraser Health said social visits are restricted in affected areas of each facility, but essential visits can continue. Movement of staff and residents is limited and enhanced cleaning measures are in place. Staff and residents are being screened twice a day.

According to the Health Ministry's COVID-19 update Thursday, there are 13 outbreaks in health-care facilities across B.C. Of those, 10 are in Fraser Health.