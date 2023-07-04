6 cars impounded, 21 tickets issued in Surrey street racing crackdown

The Surrey RCMP provided this photo of a vehicle being impounded during a street racing crackdown in June of 2023. The Surrey RCMP provided this photo of a vehicle being impounded during a street racing crackdown in June of 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener