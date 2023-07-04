6 cars impounded, 21 tickets issued in Surrey street racing crackdown

Mounties in Surrey say six vehicles were impounded and 21 tickets issued in a crackdown on street racing last month.

In a statement, authorities said they conducted "targeted enforcement" on June 16 in an area along 192 Street near 27 Avenue that is known to be a place where drivers gather to race and "stunt," a term that describes things like deliberately spinning tires, doing donuts and driving in the wrong lane in the wrong direction.

An incident of stunting in this area involving a 1937 Chevrolet that crashed into a semi was, according to police, caught on camera and shared widely on social media in May. The driver was not seriously injured, according to the Surrey RCMP, but criminal charges have been recommended.

The enforcement operation resulted in five tickets for excessive speed, which is defined as going 40 km/h above the speed limit and comes with an automatic, seven-day impoundment. The sixth vehicle was impounded for three after the driver was found to be "under the influence," according to the media release. The remainder of the tickets issued were for a range of other infractions.

"We want to make it clear that Surrey RCMP has zero tolerance for street racing and/or dangerous driving behaviours that places members of our community at risk," spokesperson Sgt. Jason Barrett wrote.

"Individuals who participate in these activities pose risks to everyone on the road, as well as all the spectators who attend. We will continue to target the drivers and encourage you to do your part by not attending these events, and reporting dangerous driving behaviour to police."

The Surrey RCMP also said that there have been 14 fatal crashes in the city so far in 2023, and that the "majority" have involved speeding.